WHERE IS THE ARMY COMMANDER?



It is now clear that PF has a military wing going by PF Lawyer Brian Mundubile’s addressing of PF thugs as commanders.

These PF thugs are ever dressed in military like attire and have the blessings from the top PF officials.

We wonder whether the Zambia army commander or indeed his officers are happy with such.

How can a cadre who has never even gone for a two months military training anywhere addressed as commander and in fact even offer security to a Head of State?

What kind of stupidity is that? Yes, this country no longer has law and order but as a publication we wonder where the army commander is when all these PF caders are calling themselves commanders.

Clearly, the PF thugs having beaten police officers, they have now graduated from being police officers to army officers and it will be not surprising if they start targeting individual soldiers while the true army commander continues sleeping or swimming in corruption money.

Bwana army commander. Wake up! PF cadres are now ascending towards your position and you will be lucky to even be respected by Zambians if you remain dormant.

Save the country from the PF thugs unless you are also scared of PF thugs but if you are, then what about mere Zambians? -Koswe