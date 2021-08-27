WHERE IS THE CHANGE, WITH RECYCLED POLITICIANS,SEAN TEMBO.
Lusaka… Friday, August 27, 2021
Is Zambia short of talent for us to recycle ministers who were in Rupiah Banda’s cabinet 10 years ago, the same RB the we voted out, Patriot For Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo has said.
Where is the change, he said, that the youth voted for.
Mr Tembo said “Newly appointed Finance Minister Hon Musokotwane is to archaic to transform Zambia’s economy.
The PEP leader said the country will not go anywhere.
Did you want HH to appoint you? Tha Zambians rejected you through your clear dismal performance in the elections. Mr Musokotwane may be recycled but the number of votes he got from just one constitution is hundredfold the number you got country wide. Change does not mean killing all the older men in the village. I guess you remember that primary school story of the man who hid his father when the young king killed all the older men.
Sean Tembo you and Nakachinda seem to criticise every decision and move HH makes. Maybe you wanted him to appoint you. Apart from the professional and technical knowledge, experience and skill, we need trust, maturity, stability and sobriety at Finance and Musokotwane can provide these. Musokotwane is not a career politician but has always been a professional and technical politician. Thank you HH.
Recycled yes.
Performance – Excellent
I would go for a “recycled” but experienced, competent, professional and expert in their field any day over “unrecycled” but inexperienced, incompetent, unprofessional and a learner.
My only interest at the moment is to see people who can achieve our desired goals and our great country forward economically. Whether they are 2 years or 200 years old, I don’t care