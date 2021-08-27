WHERE IS THE CHANGE, WITH RECYCLED POLITICIANS,SEAN TEMBO.

Lusaka… Friday, August 27, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

Is Zambia short of talent for us to recycle ministers who were in Rupiah Banda’s cabinet 10 years ago, the same RB the we voted out, Patriot For Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo has said.

Where is the change, he said, that the youth voted for.

Mr Tembo said “Newly appointed Finance Minister Hon Musokotwane is to archaic to transform Zambia’s economy.

The PEP leader said the country will not go anywhere.