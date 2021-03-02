WHERE IS THIS CASH COMING FROM? HH ASKS BoZ GOVERNOR

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has challenged the Bank of Zambia Governor to explain to the nation where the money being displayed by PF cadres on social media is coming from.

Speaking during a Press Conference in Lusaka today, the UPND leader said it is just morally right for the Cental Bank to explain to the nation where the cash is coming from.

Hichilema said failure to do so by the Central Bank will make citizens conclude that the BoZ is printing money which they are giving to PF cadres; money which isn’t backed by any economic activity.

He has since called on the Zambia Police, Anti Corruption Commission and the Drug Enforcement Commission to quickly move in and find the source of the money which PF cadres are flashing on social media when there is no money in circulation.

Hichilema has further urged Members of Parliament from both the opposition and ruling party not to tolerate the Cyber Security Bill.

He said the bill is aimed at completely taking away people’s rights including the right to privacy.

Hichilema indicated that the nation is not short of laws that can address issues of social media abuse.

He has since urged Zambians to reject this Bill as it will lead even to the shrinking of the media space in the country.

UPND Media Team