A Monze based clergyman Prophet Isaac Praise has declared that the infamous bill 10 which the ruling PF is advocating for will pass through in Parliament and will become law before the end of this year. Speaking in Monze yesterday after afternoon prayers, Prophet Isaac said God showed him all the evil plans of PF with regard to Bill 10. The prophet said once this infamous bill becomes law, 75% of Zambians will suffer as the PF will be using the infamous peace of legislature to misuse the resources without accountability. Prophet Isaac warned that Zambians should prepare for the worst once the devil successfully helps the ruling party to force the evil bill on the citizens.

Meanwhile, prophet Isaac Praise has warned that the same Bill 10 will work against PF once it I’d out of power as most of it’s closes are evil meant to disadvantage the people of Zambia and the opposition political parties. The prophet added that most of the people supporting the retrogressive bill will only regret doing so once the bill is approved and signed into law.

And Prophet Isaac has urged opposition political parties in Zambia to pray for unity as he was seeing in the ream of the spirit the division that will rock them before the 2021 general elections due to PF heavily sponsored divisions that will be necessitated by the huge colossal sums of money they will be borrowing from other counties without passing through Parliament because this what’s bill 10 is all about. He warned that once Bill 10 becomes law, Zambians including those in the ruling party will suffer a great deal.