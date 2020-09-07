WHICH CHURCH DOES EDGAR LUNGU BELONG; TO CLAIM ONLY GOD WILL REMOVE HIM OUT OF POWER?

The last two weeks we have had a great opportunity to learn about privatization in details and understand the bottom line of it. To all senior citizens who provided the nation with credible answers, we thank you so much.

According to our state sources, we are aware that the entire PF government hired Ms Edith Nawakwi, who was finance minister during privatization with a motive to speak authority by accusing UPND president Hakainde Hichilema with intentions to arrest him.

Privatization took place between 1991 to 2001 and Edith Nawakwi, was among the culture of abusing public resources.

People of Zambia know that PF government is thirty for hakainde’s blood. They are desperately looking for any possible chance to do anything of their evil wishes.To the opposition leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, we appreciate your efforts to confidently tell the nation about what happened and we are all now very much aware of what happened and who did what, at the end of the day.

But we have three other serious issues here that needs serious attention and that’s president Lungu’s affiliation to the church, the swindling of a widow which led to his licence as a lawyer be suspended and his overnight riches.

Since president Edgar Lungu and his minions have decided to audit opposition leaders moral stands in our nation, it is also our wish for them to tell us their side of the story to success now.

1.We have seen him acting to be more Christian than others, but with very controversial behaviour which only exhibit brutality in nature. This is why we are asking him to tell us which church he belongs so that we have an audience with his pastors may be we can deliver our concerns to them so that they deliver the cry of Zambians to him.

2. We have seen him hiring surrogates to call his opponents like HH thieves,Satanist etc even when they are not, but we want him ( Lungu) to tell the nation how his licence was revoked. We demand for answers because in stealing, there is nothing like small or big.

3. He has become rich overnight. We want him to tell us how he made his money in a shortest period of time less a year if he is not a Satanist or a thief. Because only a thief or a Satanist can become rich overnight like Edgar Lungu.

The happenings in the country are a sign of God’s anger. The declaration of Zambia as a Christian was done on hypocritical grounds to hide criminal activities governments and God wants us to do the right thing.

The declaration of 18th October as national day of prayers, fasting and reconciliation by Edgar Lungu is FAKE and criminal. I’m challenging all those in PF to tell us which church Edgar Lungu belongs to before we expose him.As far as I’m concerned, Lungu has no traceable Christian church, he is not a Christian and how can he preside over a nation which calls itself Christian?

You men of God, tell us, is it right for someone who is not a believer to run our national affairs especially that he acts like he is an angel, when in his mind he is intoxicated with injustice. There is no genuine Christian who is violent and arrogant like Edgar Lungu has been.

I’m giving the PF government especially people like Sunday Chanda, Bownman Lusambo, Davis Mwila, Mumbi Phiri and Antonio Mwanza to tell the nation about Lungu’s Christianity back ground. HH has given his and I’m ready to give mine as well including all my previous and current pastors and church mates. What about Lungu?

All of us have our roots of churches we come from, but where is Lungu’s church? We need to clearly know his church, because he is using the church to cleanse all evil activities committed by him and PF government.

We have seen bloodshed were opposition members and critics have been attacked and some even killed by his sponsored thugs and he has never taken action to reprimand perpetrators. What is Christian about these evil schemes he sponsors?

We have seen the rampant corruption, we have seen tribalism, and he has never bothered to denounce any of these evil vices. Is this what Christianity means to Edgar Lungu and his fellow oppressors?

This man is not a christian. Let him or anyone who thinks he is prove it to the people of Zambia. I’m giving the entire PF government 24 hrs to challenge me with evidence that Edgar Lungu is a Christian. He does not know God all. He doesn’t believe in the Bible at all. This is why even when his cadres kill it doesn’t matter to him. This is why even when him and his ministers robe Zambia through corruption, they acquit each other and insult our intelligence by undermining public institutions like the judiciary, ACC, police, ECZ and FIC.

Let him tell us his pastor, who baptised him, which year and the church?

To further hoodwink gullible citizens he came up with the ministry of religious affairs all this is to find ways of branding himself a person he is not. He knows that Zambians loves praying even for things that doesn’t need a prayer but common sense. Do we need a fasting and prayer to know that we are governed by criminals and thieves? The answer is no.All we need is common sense and the wisdom God gave us.

Zambians wake up and know the background of the man you have entrusted the nation with before we all perish. These people are evil and have nothing Christian in them. The earlier citizens realizes about this fact, the better.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist