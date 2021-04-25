By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

WHICH COURT RULING ALLOWED NAWAKWI TO KEEP THE CHILDREN OF THE HATEMBOS?

In Zambia we should learn to ask intelligent questions. Since Nawakwi has agreed to be keeping the Hatembo’s children, which court order allowed her to keep other people’s children whom she is not related too?

Secondly how did these children find themselves at Nawakwi’s home? Who got them? What was the interest?

In other words Nawakwi is Killer keeping hostages and that amounts to abduction. She is keeping them as ransoms for the heard of someone!

The only institution mandated to keep Abandoned children it’s police. So it’s clear now that police is working with Nawakwi to perform extra judicial activities.

What next? Can someone file a court order to charge Nawakwi with abduction and unlawful custody of children.

The laws of adoption of children are also clear, those children she is keeping are not hers… And how can she keep other people’s children when she has failed to keep FDD? Nawakwi is torturing innocent children!