WHICH LAW IS PF USING TO STOP COVID DONATIONS AND RAID RADIO STATIONS – SC John Sangwa

Very sad. Can the Minister of Information and broadcasting services, Dora Siliya, educate the Zambian people which law PF cadres, District Commissioners and Mayors are using to block/disrupt the opposition UPND from making public covid19 donations in markets etc, or even appearing on radio to share their developmental agenda.

From what I know, the Satutory Instruments on covid19 did not suspend the freedom of movement, association and expression. Let’s not apply jungle law. Respect democracy and rule of law.