THE GASSING OF FEMALE INMATES AT A NATIONAL KEY POINT WHICH IS HEAVILY GUARDED 24/7 ID CLEAR INDICATION THAT THIS IS STATE SPONSORED TERRORISM AND CAN ONLY BE DONE BY CADRES IN POLICE UNIFORM ASSIGNED TO GUARD THE SAME FACILITIES.

By Dr Chisunka.

WHICH OPPOSITION MEMBER OR CADRE CAN BE SO NAIVE AS TO SCALE THE SECURITY AT KAMFINSA PRISON TO GO AND GASS THE INMATES??

THIS CAN ONLY BE THE WORK OF PF CADRES IN POLICE UNIFORMS OR PRISON WARDER UNIFORMS.

It is unbelievable to hear that the female inmates at Kamfinsa were gassed at night and taken to hospital this morning. How can this be at an institution which has got maximum security 24/7??

No person in their right mind can be able to do that except those people assigned to guard the prison premises who are PF cadres in uniform. What ever that is happening is clearly pointing fingers at the PF and it is true that this might be state sponsored terrorism.

How can someone especially from the opposition even have courage to go and gass people at a national key point??

The sad part is that the prison authorities tried to hide what happened from getting known.

PF HAS SURELY BECOME A FULL CULT OF EVIL EVIL MEN AND WOMEN

MAY GOD DELIVER US FROM THIS BROOD OF EVIL MEN AND WOMEN.

Dr Chis…