WHICH PARTY HAS THE BEST MANIFESTO? PF OR UPND!

PF MANIFESTO:

No more Road Tax,

No more over pricing of government projects/tenders

More Money in Your Pockets,

No more shortages of drugs in hospitals

No more purchase of expired drugs

No more corruption in the country

Recruitment of all teachers and Health Workers from September to December 2021.

Kwacha to appreciate to K5 per dollar by December 2021

50% Reduction of Electricity and Fuel Tariffs by October 2021

.

UPND MANIFESTO:

1. Free Education from Grade 1 to 12

2. Provide 75% of Zambians with employment

3. Reduce corruption by 95% in sectors of the economy by the end of 2022

4. No more student loans: All students presently including those who will be accepted in public universities to be given 100% bursary and an uninterrupted monthly meal allowances.

5. All teachers, nurses, doctors, clinical officers and other health workers who graduated from 2021 going downwards to be recruited in government before March 2022.

6. No more political carders in bus stations and markets.

7. Electricity and Fuel tariffs to be reduced by 60% within a year of forming government.

SO, WHICH POLITICAL PARTY HAS THE BEST MANIFESTO WITH THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE AT HEART?