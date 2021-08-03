WHICH POLITICAL PARTY IS THE MOTHER OF ALL ELECTORAL VIOLENCE?

William Njombo examines details of perpetrators of political violence..

(To be taken by Police officers, CSO leaders, Church Leaders, Political Party Leaders, Voters and the General citizenry.)

Answer all questions. Each question carries 3 marks.

1) Who banned the PF office in Chawama?

2) Who destroyed the UPND office in Kanyama?

3) Who beat up Given Lubinda in Kabwata?

4) Who slapped Chishimba Kambwili in parliament?

5) Who poured water on Kambwili in parliament?

6) Who beat up Sean Tembo in Lsk town?

7) Who threw stones at Nalumango’s helicopter in Kaputa?

8) Who Killed UPND’s Lawrence Banda in Kaoma?

9) Who beat up the Police at Lusaka Central Police station?

10) Who beat up Innocent Kalimanshi at the PF Secretariate in Lusaka?

11) Who was caught with heaps of matchets, pangas and guns in Sesheke during the bye elections?

12) Who are the people that have been storming radio stations, beating up journalists and breaking property during live paud up for programs?

13) Which Political Party cadres stormed the Intercontinental Hotel and disrupted a Law Assiciation of Zambia ( LAZ) organised public meeting on Bill 10?

14) Which political party’s cadres killed UPND’s grazier Matapa in Lusaka’s Mtendere East township?

15) Which political party did those arrested in connection with the countrywide gassing of citizens belong to?

16) Which political party does Innocent Kalimanshi, the self proclaimed American Commander who recently arrested by DEC and the Police for among other offences terrorissing residents of Chawama andbeing found in possession of drugs and assorted iffensive weapons.

17) Which political party’s president retired police officers in public interest for disciplining their violent political party cadres during the Sesheke byelections?

18) Which political party cadres operate the so called Kamugodi base in the Soweto area were people are robbed and tortured?

19) Which political party’s cadres hsve infiltrated the Zambia Police and are being used for police brutality against citizens especially those from the opposition?

20) Which political party cadres are free to extort money in the form of levy from traders in marketers, vendors, taxi and bus drivers and can drive on any dide of the road and at any time without fear of any repercussions?

Your answers to these questions should tell you which political party is the mother of all political violence in Zambia and which must be shown the exit door on 12th August, 2021.

prepared by William Njombo.