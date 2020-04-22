PRESS RELEASE

Contact : Peter Shabula – Mumbwa youth IPS – Cell – 0975145052

email : [email protected]

WHILE WE MOURN OUR DEPARTED DUE TO COVID-19, THE PF HAS SEEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO CAMPAIGN

MUMBWA – 22/04/20

As a country we have been hit by covid-19, a disease which would have been avoided or at least minimized had our government heeded to the advice given in the many voices that spoke way before we even recorded the first case.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is one such a voice that spoke strongly about closing down our borders and airports and set up screening points for everyone coming in into our country as a safety measure. The government responded arrogantly and said “that would be tantamount to xenophobia!”.

Today our business transactions have highly been affected due to the self quarantine and social distancing as guided by the Ministry of Health. Our people can not conduct business without wearing a face mask which is at a fee and as a result the cost of doing business has increased, coupled with the ever depreciating kwacha.

We have been mourning our departed due to COVID-19 and today we just received news that five of our frontline medical staff at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital have tested positive of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile our family and friends have been quarantined and we don’t know whether or not we will ever see them.

It is clear that Zambia is mourning and as a Christian Nation, we should know that when it is time to mourn we must mourn as the Bible says in the book of Ecclesiastes 3:1-4 that “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance…”.

It is rather sad that while we mourn as a nation, the PF which is the party in power has quickly turned our sorrow into their opportunity to campaign for their stay in power. What a shame! And this comes at a time when they should have preoccupied themselves with acquiring medical equipments, medicines and investing more money in health personnel.

They have clearly become overly desperate as evident in the way they have behaved since the time they wanted this virus to enter this country. They are now making PF branded facemasks, branded campaign vehicles and making careless statements while they whip people in the streets as a way of desperately trying to show they are an action oriented government.

PF is an evil regime as they have failed to secure their people’s lives. We are in a situation where we have been hit with a microscopic weapon while we hold our tanks and in riot gear which we invested in instead of medical equipment, personnel and drugs.

Shame on PF and their surrogate political parties that support their evil schemes. Shame!

(c) UPND MEDIA TEAM