While Zambians are preparing for a peaceful election to elect new leaders , the PF is preparing for a war.

They know they can’t win through democratic means, they can’t win a free and fair election devoid of rigging and violence.

Their preparations are there for all to see, armed cadre militia groups have been established on every street corner in the cities, police have been bought heavy military equipment, violence is routine and voter and NRC fraud is rife.

The PF believe that through violence they will beat the Zambian population into submission, just like Mugabe did in Zimbabwe.

The only reason they’re doing this is because they have stolen billions of kwacha collectively, 95% of the PF leadership are thieves and the stealing has extended all the way down to the cadres, councils and parastatals.