UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is disturbed with reports of law enforcement officers whipping and beating citizens as they enforce measures on COVID-19.

Mr Hichilema says Law breakers have a constitutional right to due process, which includes being brought before a competent court.

He says corporal punishment is not the answer and the statutory instruments that have been issued to fight Covid19 do not prescribe the punishment being metted on erring citizens.

“Law enforcement is based on the principle of “Innocent till proven guilty”. We don’t have to see people getting killed extra judicially before we speak about this behaviour”, he said.

He said a civilised society functions by the rule of law and if the country is to aspire to a higher level of development and governance, leaders must behave in a civilised manner at the very least.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo recently vowed he will ensure that people advocating for the human rights of those being whipped for defying the Presidential directives are also whipped.

Meanwhile, Zambia Breweries has pleaded with distributors of beer and bar owners to follow government’s directive to close bars and night clubs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Zambia Breweries Country Director, Jose Moran said distributors and bar owners must do what is right for the community.

“At Zambia Breweries, there is one thing we love as much as beer…and that’s bringing people together for a better world. But our world has changed. Now we all must step up and do our part by staying apart. We must do what is right for our communities and for each other,” said Mr. Moran.

He stated that as a law-abiding corporate citizen, Zambia Breweries stands with the authorities and the nation in the fight against coronavirus.

He, therefore, advised bar owners to consider incorporating takeaway services in their businesses to continue running during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“For bars and pubs owners, we can still operate our businesses as takeaways for home consumption. But we need to stay closed and avoid unnecessary crowds. Let’s be part of the solution and not the problem,” he emphasized.

Mr. Moran maintained that beer lovers can buy beers at any licensed outlet and enjoy responsibly from home until COVID-19 is defeated.

He said people need to stay at home and avoid gatherings only for the period of COVID-19 during which the government has directed everyone to stop unnecessary travels and gatherings.

He stressed the need for togetherness in the fight against COVID-19.

And Mr. Moran has disclosed that the brewing company, through its Budweiser brand, is sponsoring online parties to reduce the temptation of opening night clubs.

He said the company has since partnered with Zambian DJ Sebastien Dutch to host online parties on Saturdays for party lovers to club while at home adding that two social distance parties have so far been hosted.