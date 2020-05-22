#Bakwetu

WHO ARE THE NEW OWNERS OF THE MYSTERIES GOLD MINING COMPANY?

By Elias Munshya

They lied that gold in Mwinilunga will be owned and mined by ZCCM-IH or a company under IDC. That’s after PF party was caught stealing the gold.

No, they’ve incorporated a new private company in which shares are held by ZCCM-IH and a mysterious private company which holds majority controlling shares.

So what company is this? Who are the owners of this mysterious company? When was it incorporated? What experience does it have in mining? Who are the directors?