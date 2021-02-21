WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE DRIVING POLICE VEHICLES AND RAIDING HOMES – MWALITETA

We have noted with dismay the story in the Daily Nation Newspaper of 21st February 2021 quoting the police that there were no police officers that went to raid the home for UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s in-laws in Shibuyunji on Friday.

That report paints a situation of a total breakdown of law and order in the country because it means there are some unknown people who are driving Zambia Police vehicles and raiding private properties.

It is for this reason that it should be extremely worrying and frightening to the Zambian citizens if police are denying raiding HH’s in laws’ village.

It means that criminals or unknown people are in police uniform and using police vehicles, guns and powers to harass citizens and get away with that level of criminality without being arrested by the police.

If it is true that the legally established Zambia Police Service indeed raided the village of Mr. Hichilema’s in-laws in Shibunji, the public may be interested to know the motive behind the Daily Nation story in question.

The morning raid has left villagers traumatised and the report to the effect that they were actually not dealing with the Zambia Police has the potential to worsen their sense of insecurity.

We call upon the Zambia Police to clarify this matter in order to allay public fears that there is a parallel police structure, or indeed a militia group in this country to the known Police Service under Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kakoma Kanganja.

Further, the police should also tell the nation if they are investigating the reported morning raid if that was not their operation.

Obvious Mwaliteta

UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson