Gracious Hamatala wrote…

@ UPND MPs deprived us to know the pros and cons in bill 10 because they walked out.

Who bewitched this nation?

The contents of bill 10 are in black and white – written and the evil is all over the bill.

Just ensure that you have the current constitution with you as you read bill 10 otherwise it will be all Greek.

For your information some Parliamentarians are understanding the bill through debates and you want to learn from them as they debate. No wonder most of those that remained in the House started dabating the walking out instead of the bill. The walking out was noticeable and easy to debate not the bill contents my friend.

Until we all take interest in reading to understand, We are doomed. I belong to several whatsApp groups of very learned people and I wondered how they were clamouring for a copy of bill 10 when it was already on the floor, and I said “Oh My God”, who bewitched this nation. These bills, laws as are all on the National Assembly website and you are even online as you beg for a copy.

Unless we improve on our reading Culture, we are doomed.