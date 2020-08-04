WHO BUILT THAT FLY OVER BRIDGE, WHO PAID FOR IT?

By the way, that fly over bridge was not built by the PF, it was built by the Indian government and we now owe them $700 Million (K12 Billion)

It was financed 100% with debt from India at extremely high interest rates.

That’s why even the contractor AFCONS was Indian, they were selected by the Indian government.

India sent hundreds of workers from India to come and work in Zambia, driving compactors when we have thousands of Zambian youth who can do it.

If this was a PF project you would have seen AVIC all over the place.

All the money from that project has stayed in India, transferred from the Indian government to AFCONS in India, zero ngwee passed through the Zambian treasury.

Zambia has not contributed a single ngwee to these AFCONS roads.

The only money that came to Zambia from India was for materials and salaries for General workers.

The time has come now to repay the K12 Billion debt, where will the money come from?- -NDC