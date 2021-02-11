“Ba Stephen Katuka, is really a big joke!”
“Who can waste even a coin on ba Stephen Katuka?”
“Surely, what political value or influence does Stephen Katuka has for anyone to waste their time and money persuading him to join PF?”
“Ba Katuka is politically irrelevant. He is dead wood. In fact even ba UPND themselves are failing to understand why he of all people was given that position.”
“They are at pains to understand why Sammy is still keeping him as the Party’s Secretary General because to be fair, the man is just excess baggage, he is not adding any value to the Party.”
“Surely the man is just seeking attention and trying so hard to appear relevant. Ba yama go and rest. No one can buy you, you are simply not worthy our time.”
– Anthonio Mwanza, PF deputy Media director
Antonio Mwanza is uncultured and ill mannered. Hon. Katuka is not your age mate, Antonio. The PF money has got into your immature mind, making you an unrespectiful idiot. Learn to respect elders. At you age you can not call an elder like Hon. Katuka a deadwood and excess baggage. PF is not your mother’s kantemba, but a political party which happens to be ruling. And as such whatever PF does attracts everyone’s attention. I fail to understand what kind of education you, Antonio got from UNZA.
Antonio the exact adjectives apply to you too. You are deadwood and excess baggage to PF. There has been no return on investment on you at all. PF made a complete loss in purchasing you.
Ba Katuka nabena. Lyashi lipwile nangu shani?
Bafikhala Mwati mulefwaya uku wina imweee??? Fwema voters ready ready but people to convince us.
Don’t you know even Lungu can wake up mailo to employ 60 pin youths who will in turn vote for him?. Political change can be effected in a blink