By GODFREY DUBE and SANDRA MWILA

JOSÉ Mourinho former assistant coach at Chelsea Baltemar Jose Oliveira Brito is among the 13 prospective coaches that will guest Football House when interviews for the vacant Chipolopolo job gets underway today.

Also on the shortlist is ex- Zesco United coach Zlatko Krmpotic, Italian Giovanni Solinas, Dutch coach Piete de Jongh, Belgian Ivan Jacky Minnaert, Serbian Aleksandar Janković and Croatian Aljosa Assinovic.

Brito worked with Mourinho, now Tottenham Hotspurs manager, during his time at FC Porto as an assistant coach and equally left the Portuguese club together with Mourinho to join English Premier League side Chelsea in 2004 to 2007.

The 68 year old Brazilian, who’s Curriculum Vitae speaks volumes, played as a centre back and spent the vast majority of his professional playing career in Portugal were he made 197 appearances and scored seven goals.

In picture (left) Baltemar Jose Oliveira Brito

