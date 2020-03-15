WHO/HEALTH MINISTRY PUTS MEASURES AGAINST CORONA VIRUS AHEAD OF KUOMBOKA IN BAROTSELAND

Ministry of Health cooperating with the World Health Organization have disclosed that, they have intensified preparedness measures against coronavirus especially that the region will be hosting the Kuomboka ceremony soon.

Dr. Liywali says stakeholders to ensure that they provide handwashing facilities at all activity points during Kuomboka ceremony as one of the preventive measures against the coronavirus.

Further more, the Ministry will be screening everyone entering Barotseland in the following entry points , In Lukulu, Tatayoyo, Sikongo, Shangombo, Sesheke and Mumbwa. The ministry has disclosed that, they have received enough testers and they are only working on setting up quarantine centers incase of possible catchers in the entry points.

In a latest, The Barotse Royal Establishment has directed all government departments, Parastatals and organization that are planning to hold public gathering to postpone them. The Highest Authority has further cautions the people to safe guard themselves and monitor their movements as the mingle with other people coming from different regions. The Kuomboka traditional ceremony is slated to be held on the 4th April 2020.

And following the directive, the competition consumer protection commission in Barotseland has cancelled the celebrations of this year world consumer Rights Day. Provincial Investigators Levy Pezulu has disclosed that the commissioner has also called off all the planned roadshows which were expected to start yesterday. This year’s commemoration is under the theme “The sustainable consumer”.

CCPC in Barotseland planned to hold two roadshows at Mulamba Harbour and Mongu Main market before the actual commemoration, which falls on March 15.

Mr Pezulu said, the CCPC will instead intensify radio awareness programmes before and on the actual day.

He said CCPC in Barotseland will utilize Lyambai radio, Mongu FM, Oblate Radio Liseli and BBN to sensitize the public. Stakeholders such as NAPSA, ZRA, Water and Sewerage company, And forestry Department will be also be featuring on the programs, while calabash school club will also give an opportunity to make an educative presentations.

And Salaula business has suffered as people are shunning buying second-hand clothes in fear of contracting pandemic. Most second-hand clothes comes from Europe, which is currently the second most hit continent by the corona virus after Asia.