Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

WHO IS A DICTATOR BETWEEN HH AND ECL?

Barely days ago, PF chief Whip was on ZNBC Tv telling the nation that Bill 10 collapsed because HH locked up his MPs at his residence who were supposed to vote for Bill 10, a lie that even a kindergarten can not say.

He called HH a dictator who issued a three line whip to order his MPs not to vote for Bill 10.

Now turn of events we are seeing exculpatory letters from PF being sent to it’s MPs that never voted for Bill 10, threatening them with suspensions.

ECL who with his leadership never swallowed well the out come of the evil thorned bill 10 has directed to punish the three MPs namely, Frank Ngambi of Chifubu constituency,

Ellalio Musonda of Kamfinsa constituency

And Kabaso Kampamba of Mwansabombwe constituency.

The exculpatory letters written states that ECL directed all PF MPs to vote for Bill 10 and, therefore they should state cause why suspensions can’t be leveled against them.

The question now lingers to who is a dictator between HH who has not thought of suspending the three UPND MPs that excercised there democratic right of voting for the bill and ECL who has written exculpatory letters to PF MPs that excercised their democratic right not to vote for an evil Bill 10?

ECL is a skilful smiling dictator.