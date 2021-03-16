WHO IS BATUKE IMENDA……

Hon Batuke Imenda was born on the 28th of August 1954. He holds a diploma in Management studies, a bachelor’s degree in Business administration and a master’s in Business administration. He is a business consultant by profession, a businessman as well as a farmer.

Hon. Batuke Imenda was the first UPND Member of Parliament after scooping the 2001 Lukulu East seat.

He grew up and studied in Zambia and did his Masters in England.

Hon Batuke is also a former BRE senior induna Mukulwakashiko.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM