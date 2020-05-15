WHO IS BENEFITING FROM THE COVID FUNDS IF NOT FRONTLINE HEALTH STAFF – MWALITETA

LUSAKA – 15/05/20

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Lusaka provincial chairman Obvious Mwaliteta has retariated calls on government to transparently account for all moneys and other donations being channeled towards the COVID pandemic.

Mr. Mwaliteta says it is a pity that despite the huge sums of money and product donations being made through the Ministry of Health, frontline health workers have not been paid their risky incentives.

He says government should come out clean on reports of misappropriation of funds as well as the hygiene products being donated.

” We want ba Chitalu Chilufya to tell us where all those moneys are being taken and who is receiving that money. Our frontline health staff are risking their lives but are not being rewarded for their hard work.We need to know otherwise the officers will get demoralised.For almost two months now, the people are risking their lives but remain unappreciated.We demand for transparency and accountability on these donations”,Mr Mwaliteta said.

The provincial chairman further wondered why MPs such as Stanley Kakubo of Kapiri Mposhi could only be given 84 bottles of hand sanitizers against a population of over 100,000 people when the ministry was receiving huge donations of the products.

He has since demanded for the equal distribution of the donated items among all constituencies regardless of political dominance.

