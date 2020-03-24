Before I knew Edgar Chagwa Lungu I knew a little about HH.

But since 2015 to this very moment I get to see and hear more from HH and sometimes not from him but within the pf circles.

I often at times forget that it’s Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is the President of Zambia and not HH.

Well I don’t blame myself for thinking so and I am sure you don’t blame me either.

Edgar Lungu has been so kind to put HH in the lime light more than himself.

I have observed unequivocally that HH has been given a role of addressing the nation in difficult times.

On the other hand Edgar Chagwa Lungu has enjoyed addressing people during BY Elections to the exclusion of all others.

HH addressed the nation and declared hunger a national disaster and appealed to the international community to help.

HH addressed the nation during gassing. When he spoke to the people a sigh of relief was heard.

And now HH has just addressed the nation on the measures to be taken in ensuring Coronavirus does not spread in the country and has appealed to everyone to put politics aside.

HH has given help and hope to the nation and Edgar Chagwa Lungu has addressed more BY Elections more than all the politicians combined.

Who is HH?

To answer this question, drawing from the conduct, HH is the leader in addressing the nation in difficult times while Edgar Lungu takes more responsibility in BY Elections.

I think Specialization is the word.

Joseph Busenga

The citizen.