FORMER deputy high commissioner to India Andrew Banda has outlined failure of President Edgar Lungu and the PF that have precipitated booing.

And Banda says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has been assisting chiefs in Southern Province and other parts of the country for a long time but does not blow his own trumpet.

Banda, a senior UPND member, was commenting on the booing of President Lungu in Monze and the resultant chorus of declaration of certain areas as no go zones for Hichilema.

Banda said declaring the Northern circuit as a no go area for UPND and Hichilema following President Lungu’s jeering in Monze was utter nonsense.

He wondered how the PF expected people to be cheering for President Lungu when he had “failed them in more areas than one”.

“On the hot issue of booing Mr Lungu in Monze, Southern Province, so much has arisen from that incident from ministers and PF functionaries who have gone further to preach hate speech as usual and to declare the Northern circuit as a no go area for UPND and HH, which is utter nonsense. Does Mr Lungu want us to be cheering and clapping for him for having failed us?” Banda asked.

“In any case, who is Mr Lungu not to be booed? In fact, he is lucky; much more could have happened to him and may happen. Dr Kaunda before 1991 elections was terribly booed, pelted with eggs, bananas and other objects by Zambians because they had become fatigued by himself and his UNIP government,” Banda recalled.

He further recalled that the fourth Republican vice-president George Kunda was booed and had his motorcade diverted by a convoy of PF cadres in Ndola and the same happened to President Banda in Solwezi before 2010 elections but wondered how special the current President was not to suffer the same fate.

Banda said booing was an expression of dissent or an act of showing displeasure for someone or something.

He said that the booing that President Lungu was experiencing in the country, irrespective of the region, was a sign of displeasure of himself and his “failed government”.

Banda said the feeling of displeasure against President Lungu and his PF government was all over the country.

“Just wait and see…. The following are among the reasons why Zambians are showing displeasure against him by booing, which is not an offence or an insult: increased electricity tariffs! Increased food basket from K4,000 per month to K8000! Increased cost of meal-meal from K35 to K200 per bag! Increased cost of bread from K5 to K12! Weakening of the kwacha against the dollar-from K4.60 to K18 per dollar today! Increased cost of fuel from K5.50 per litre to K18! Reduced economic growth from 7 per cent to negative growth! Increased debt mountain! Increased inflation from 7 per cent to 14 per cent if not more! He wants us to praise him for gassing and or terrorism?” Banda wondered.

Banda said the other reasons included the mystery 48 houses, the infamous bill 10, increased levels of hunger and poverty, increased fertiliser prices from K50 per bag to over K500, reduced maize floor price, and failure to create jobs for youths had not sat well with citizens.

“Not putting more money in people’s pockets as they had promised, increased taxes, purchasing an expensive jet at the expense of social services, promoting violence, tribalism, nepotism and hatred to a point where our country is now polarised, closing media houses, among other issues [are what accounts for the displeasure among citizens leading to booing]. The answer to whether Mr Lungu should be cheered and applauded and not booed lies in the above factors,” Banda said.

Banda said great leaders in the world have been booed before thus President Lungu was not an exception.

He said the sooner the President accepts what happened in Monze, the better for him and his followers.

He corrected the impression that there was plot by the UPND to promote violence stating that the booing, and ‘insulting’ of President Lungu shows that Zambians were simply tired and fed up of him and his PF.

“Any President is judged by his performance and fulfillment of his campaign promises,” said Banda. “Add who is Lungu not to be booed when he is our servant not boss? In any case, when a servant fails to perform, the boss fires him. In this case we, Zambians, the bosses, are going to fire him.”

On President Lungu’s recent insinuation that Hichilema cannot be boasting to be rich when failing to improve the welfare of traditional leaders in Southern Province, Banda said unlike many, the UPND leader does not blow his own trumpet whenever he helps people.

Banda further said in the last 55 years, none of the presidents, including President Lungu, is on record to ever donated anything to the community before they ascended to the Presidency.

“The other week while visiting the Southern Province President Lungu is reported to have stated ‘Tonga bulls should not just go about boasting that they are rich, when they are failing to improve the welfare of their traditional leaders in the Southern Province’. He went further and stated, in reference to HH, that ‘you cannot be boasting in town that you are rich, you are a rich Tonga, you are a Tonga bull, you have got so much money, but why can’t you spare a few to help your chief build a palace, buy a car? That’s how we used to do it in the past. What has happened?’ wondered Lungu,” Banda said.

“In response to Mr Lungu’s statement, I wish to state categorically that HH has been assisting chiefs in Southern Province and other parts of the country in different ways, including the issues he is raising above, but does not blow his own trumpet. President Lungu may wish to know that HH has gone further in supporting a number of students in higher learning institutions in Zambia, including Eastern Province! HH built and commissioned a school in Namwala, Southern Province some months ago,” he said.

Banda further noted that in any case, most of the donations President Lungu is claiming to be making today were acts of desperation as the country approaches August 2021 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The former diplomat further recalled that regardless of President Lungu’s assertion that Hichilema has not been extending his hands, he in fact, among many, donated a generator to Chawama Hospital which the PF rejected.

“HH also donate 25,000 bags of mealie-meal at the time the country was experiencing hunger and skyrocketing prices of mealie-meal; the PF government rejected! At the beginning of COVID-19, HH offered advice to government on how to prevent it from spreading and went further and donated kits and foodstuffs to prisons and all quarantine centres! HH has been donating to churches all over the country and the list is endless,” Banda, a senior UPND member said.

He further noted that President Lungu uses public funds to make donations, which he purports were from his own resources.

“The question is what is so special about Mr Lungu that he should not be booed if citizens are not happy with him? In all fairness, I wish to pose a question to Mr Lungu to inform this country whether our founding father Dr Kaunda, late President Fredrick Chiluba, late president Mwanawasa and late president Michael Sata built or donated anything in form of infrastructure before they became Presidents. In essence, what Mr Lungu is stating is tantamount to hypocrisy.”

The former diplomat said President Lungu should never brag of having built ‘this and that’ in the country because it was his duty to do so.

He reminded him that the resources he was using to build or donate things to citizens were not his personal possessions but for Zambians.

“That is the reason he is in office and that is why we want to get into office as well so that we can use government resources to improve social services of our country. The resources he is using are for Zambians and not his,” said Banda.