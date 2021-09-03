Who is Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti?

She has an illustrious career as a human rights lawyer and has registered her presence as a civil rights activist.

Ms Mutti is a holder of a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Zambia (UNZA) and is also a certified Arbitrator and Mediator.

Between 2002 and 2006, she served as the Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission and as Commissioner on the Constitution Review Commission of Zambia from 2003 to 2005.

In 2005, she was one of the Commissioners that served on the Mung’omba Constitutional Review Commission (CRC).

She has also served as Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) Vice President.

Ms Mutti is also the Managing Partner of Lukona Chamber, a renowned law firm in the country.