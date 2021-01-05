Whereas senior chief Nzamane of the Ngoni people in Chipata and Kasenengwa districts says he wants to adhere to the Constitution on the aspect being non-partisan, paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province is busy openly campaigning for Edgar Lungu to have a third term of office.

Nzamane says there were a number of constitutional provisions that he follows when running a chiefdom.

“Zambia, we attained independence in 1964. We have 56 years down the line but we still talk about same things time and again. Us as chiefs they say we should be non-partisan. This is what they say, we must be non-partisan but today what is common is that we are being accused of being sympathisers of this party and that party. They accuse us of being this and that. With that statement in the Constitution which says that we should be non-partisan, I want to adhere to that but our people should talk about the challenges which they face,” says Nzamane.

Whose position is right?

What Mpezeni has been doing is in total violation of the Constitution.

Mpezeni’s position is certainly divisive. Which opposition politician would trust him anymore? And what will happen to him if Edgar loses the election?

The Constitution forbids Mpezeni from campaigning for Edgar. If Edgar loses elections the new government can get him degazetted and removed for violating the Constitution.

We don’t agree with this Constitution provision which we find discriminatory. But that’s what the supreme law of the land is today and we have to respect it.

And we call upon our traditional leaders to respect the Constitution and reassure citizens that they are non-partisan and shall perform their duties and responsibilities in a non-partisan manner that allows all citizens regardless of political affiliation equal access to resources and guaranteed non-discrimination on partisan basis.

We further implore our traditional leaders to desist from spreading hate, intolerance and inciting statements as this compromises community peace and cohesion, especially now as the country is faced with what appears to be highly competitive elections.