WHO IS RIGHT, MILES SAMPA OR MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVT CHARLES BANDA?
HERE IS WHAT THE CONSTITUTION SAYS…
Local authorities
152. (1) A local authority shall:-
(a) administer the district; (b) oversee programmes and projects in the district; (c) make by-laws; and (d) perform other prescribed functions.
*(2)The national Government and the provincial administration shall not interfere with or compromise a local authority’s ability or right to perform its functions*.
(3) There shall be a council for each local authority.
(4) There shall be a Town Clerk or Council Secretary for each local authority and other staff of the local authority, as prescribed.
From this, one can conclude that the Mayor was performing within the remits of the job description. Therefore, the Minister should not have publicly intervened, thereby undermining the redress of poor racial relations in the work place.
When a restaurant is found to have rodents, for health and safety reasons, the restaurant is immediately closed. What happens after that is secondary and irrelevant. The main thing is that people have been protected from further danger.
Therefore, it goes without saying – any failure to comply with the law governing the running of business premises should result in immediate closure – pending whatever follow on processes. It can never just be a ‘sit back & watch’ situation – hoping it will go away, particularly when it concerns blatant racial discrimination.