WHO IS RIGHT, MILES SAMPA OR MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVT CHARLES BANDA?

HERE IS WHAT THE CONSTITUTION SAYS…

Local authorities

152. (1) A local authority shall:-

(a) administer the district; (b) oversee programmes and projects in the district; (c) make by-laws; and (d) perform other prescribed functions.

*(2)The national Government and the provincial administration shall not interfere with or compromise a local authority’s ability or right to perform its functions*.

(3) There shall be a council for each local authority.

(4) There shall be a Town Clerk or Council Secretary for each local authority and other staff of the local authority, as prescribed.