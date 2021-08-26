Dear Editor,

I am a keen follower of social-media and today we woke up to a nice but surprising tweet from our newly elected President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

In his tweet, he announced that his economic team has began to work among other policies, to evaluate tax reforms and to remedy alleged numerous errors made in Zambia’s economic management.

It is good to learn that the President has gone to work already.

But I am deeply concerned that a serious national task such as the one he has outlined has been given to an unknown, unannounced and unelected group.

The process President Hichilema has embarked on doesn’t inspire confidence and is opaque.

President Hakainde Hichilema must know that this country whose people have just elected him in a majority vote, has structures and frameworks in which such work must be done in an open and transparent manner.

Further, this country has national documents such as the National Budget, Mid-term framework, and Vision 2030.

If any team wishes to amend our tax and economic policies detailed in these national documents, it must be a consultative process working in legally laid down structure.

The President is reminded to immediately utilise such constitional and legal structures such as appointing his presidential advisors, technocrats and Cabinet Ministers in which such work can be done in a transparent, consultative and inclusive manner.

What is at stake is the state of our economy and the health and wealth of our country.

This national work can’t be done like the President is running a company and its appointed board.

I have noticed that the past election attracted strong international forces from both the East and the West.

We do not want our President to be a capture of either forces.

My last appeal to the Mr. President is to encourage him to use the Constitution and its structure to do his work.

Mr. President, you swore to uphold, protect and work in the confines of the Constitution. Protect our Constitution. Work in the ambits of the Constitution.

Thank you.

Michael Lwembe

Lusaka