By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

Zambia has had a it’s fair share of a questionable election in 2016.

We will never know what happened because the case was never heard. Those of us who who believed that the election was stolen would have loved for the courts to hear the substance of the complaint, rather than spending 14 days deciding what 14 days meant.

But why is it that HH and the party leadership were much more aggrieved and bullied by the state when the owners of the vote were silent?

We must all remember, that when we vote for the UPND, or indeed any other political party, the vote does not all of the sudden belong to the UPND or the party of our choice.

That vote is our VOICE, both individually and collectively. That vote is the difference between having a job and not having a job. That vote is the difference between our children going to school and not going to school. It also determines whether or not we will be buying Mealie Meal at K200 per 25Kg bag. That vote also determines the price of fuel and that of mealie Meal. It also determines the price of a bag of fertilizer.

Therefore, the primary RESPONSIBILITY to PROTECT the vote entirely rests on our shoulders and not the UPND’s or any other political organization. The UPND, as an organization, is too small an entity compared to the size of the vote we command.

If the election in 2021 will be stolen, it will not be because the UPND has “failed” to protect it. It will be because WE THE PEOPLE will have turned our backs onto our own voices and allow enemies of the people and progress to SILENCE all of us through a rigged vote.

So, if and when ECZ or the Police show PARTIALITY in the conduct of both elections and law and order respectively, and in the process disadvantaging the opposition while throwing an open and an unfair advantage to the PF, they will NOT be offending or defrauding the UPND. They will be offending and defrauding our collective voices.

Let then any such conduct be a declaration of an open REBELLION against the people and the people will owe it to themselves to defend their voices from being silenced.

Therefore, as was the case in MALAWI, the election has been recalled NOT because the opposition rose up and cried foul! It was because the PEOPLE themselves refused to back down in the face of government sponsored electoral malpractices.

Zambians beware.