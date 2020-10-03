WHO PAID FOR BOWMAN LUSAMBO’S DRIVEWAY? ASKS MITI

Civil society activist and Alliance for Community Action (ACA) Director Laura Miti has asked whether Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo used his own money to tar his driveway. If he did, Miti has questioned how he acquired such wealth.

“The long driveway to Minister of Lusaka Bowman Lusambo’s house is nicely tarred. Here is the question – did he use his own money for what is no mean expense or he got the company doing roads in the area to use public money, equipment and time on it?” Miti writes.

“If he did it himself, he is super wealthy. Where did he get that kind of money? How much tax has he paid on his millions?” she continues.

“If he used public money – well that is not only criminal but highly immoral, in a country in which millions of rural people cry for a simple grader on their roads. That tar to Mr Lusambo’s mansion could change millions of lives cut off by impassable roads every year. So, let us hope Mr Lusambo’s miraculous personal millions paid for that driveway,” Miti concludes

Lusambo’s wealth has previously come under scrutiny by civil society in relation to various cash and food donations, as well as his lifestyle. The minister has claimed that there’s no money for him to steal in his office and that he started driving a Benz before his political career.

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has previously urged the ACC to take interest in significant donations being made by government officials despite the economic crisis.

Reacting to the call Lusambo was quoted as stating, “Why should they investigate me for giving nshima to people? Is that a crime? They should come and ask me, they know where my office is. I am government representative number one in Lusaka Province and I have a fixed aboard. If TIZ wants to ask me, let them come and ask me from my office. When you go into the newspaper to start parroting and making noise, that is being a coward! I don’t like dealing with cowards. If they want to find out something from me, let them come. Why should they go to a newspaper? Why are they scared to face me and speaking from their armpits? When I was donating millions of kwacha in Kabushi constituency, they were quiet. Now that I am in a government office, then I can’t do what I am supposed to do? That is not fair! I have donated millions before I was a member of parliament, before I was a minister, not these K2 you are seeing. I expected TIZ to come and ask me then, not these nonsense they are trying to say. Let them man up and come and ask me.”

“They want ACC to start investigating people, who are donating mealie meal and relish and ask where it is coming from? That is cheap! Don’t bring the office of ACC and other investigating wings into disrepute. Let us respect those offices. And if you are saying, ‘ACC should investigate’ they should investigate all Zambians. You have seen taxi drivers, civil servants, managing directors in parastatal companies; you have seen journalists driving and building houses. Are you telling me you want ACC to investigate the entire country? Are you telling me that because I am a minister in government I am not supposed to do any extra activities because I am a minister in government?” he continued.