[By Gregor Kaputula]

Zambians are impatiently waiting for 2021. The impatience is not particularly because of the coronavirus that has ravaged the world but because 2021 is the year when Zambians will be voting in another general election.

So, whether we like it or not, there is going to be an election in August, 2021. COVID-19 or not, elections will be conducted. Whether Zambia is in debt or has assets and resources, elections will have to be conducted. Whether the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will choose to use the new voters’ register or the existing register is immaterial because elections will still have to be held as per the constitutional requirement.

2021 is around the corner, it is now a matter of time. The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is already in motion preparing for 2021 general elections. The department of national registration is also in motion preparing for 2021 general elections by issuing national registration cards to would be voters. The Zambia Police has already procured equipment for use during the 2021 general election.

In fact, Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has disclosed that the ministry will soon start the recruitment of police officers to address the challenge of inadequate manpower ahead of the 2021 general elections. Maintaining peace and order before, during and after elections is crucial for ensuring a credible, free and fair election.

Clearly, all state institutions are gearing up for the general election. What are you waiting? Start preparing, get ready by ensuring that you acquire a national registration card and register as a voter. Of course, in an ideal situation, an election should be determined by you as voters / Zambians, and not the presidential candidates or members of parliament. Article 101 (1) of the Constitution states that a President shall be elected by registered voters – meaning that without voters there can be no President.

And as we are impatiently waiting for the 2021 general election, I think it is imperative that we look at the potential presidents for Zambia sitting on the bench. Like in football circles, I can confidently say that Zambia is looking for a super-sub. The term ‘super-sub’ refers to a substitution made by the manager that subsequently saves the game, generally by scoring a late equalising or winning goal. Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer is the greatest super-sub of all time. The Norwegian winger was prolific for Manchester United, scoring a total 126 goals in 336 career appearances for the club.

The managers in this case are the Zambians, the voters. Zambians are the ones with the power to make a substitution and introduce a super – sub who shall salvage the country from the desperate situation it is in. It is not a secret anymore that the country is in a desperate situation. Who then shall be the super – sub from among the players on the bench, presidential hopefuls capable of scoring that winning goal?

According to the Constitution of Zambia, Amendment Act No. 2 of 2016, a person qualifies to be nominated as a candidate for election as President if that person; (a) is a citizen by birth or descent; (b) has been ordinarily resident in Zambia; (c) is at least thirty-five years old; (d) is a registered voter; e) has obtained, as a minimum academic qualification, a grade twelve certificate or its equivalent; (f) is fluent in the official language; (g) has paid that person’s taxes or has made arrangements, satisfactory to the appropriate tax authority, for the payment of the taxes; (h) declares that person’s assets and liabilities, as prescribed; (i) pays the prescribed election fee on, or before, the date fixed for the delivery of nomination papers; and (j) is supported by at least one hundred registered voters from each Province.

The executive functions of the President in Zambia are enshrined under Article 92 of the Constitution. The President is expected to perform his duties with dignity, leadership and integrity. And since the incumbent does not qualify as a super-sub, it will be pointless to discuss him here. Moreover, we already know so much about his skills and capabilities. I shall therefore concentrate on the potential replacements sitting on the bench. However, before I mention the names of the players sitting on the bench, allow me to address some of the common leadership qualities expected of a President to lead Zambia in 2021.

Presidential historians and other experts cite certain leadership qualities that they conclude make for success or failure in the presidency. This means that whether you are undecided or already know your vote in August 2021 the checklist below on the presidency is useful on what you ought to be looking for in a presidential candidate.

Zambia should be looking for a super – sub with at least the following leadership qualities:

A presidential candidate with a strong vision for the country’s future – policy vision and direction;

a presidential candidate with management abilities; a presidential candidate with emotional intelligence and self-confidence; a presidential candidate with effective communication skills; a presidential candidate with courage to make unpopular decisions; a presidential candidate who is ready to act and decide timely; a presidential candidate with crisis management skills and equanimity to handle the erratic and unpredictable pressures of the office of the President; a presidential candidate with character and integrity; a presidential candidate capable of making wise appointments; a presidential candidate capable of uniting the country and respecting majority public opinion; a presidential candidate with organisational capacity; and a presidential candidate with political skills.

You will notice that I have omitted the word ‘leadership’ on the above list. This is deliberate because rather than testing for leadership, we should recognise that leadership is actually the sum of all the above attributes and probably a few more.

Zambia is in dire need of a great leader and not an average one or a chancer. Zambia needs a president with a positive active personality. A president with a positive personality will approach the presidency with enthusiasm and a drive to lead and succeed. We all know so much about the incumbent and his abilities so, talking about him here will definitely be boring.

The elephant in the room is who will that super – sub be for Zambia? Will it be Andyford Mayele Banda of the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC); Chishimba Kambwili of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Felix Mutati of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC); Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party (SP), Edith Nawakwi of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Harry Kalaba of the Democratic Party (DP), will it be Nevers Mumba of the New Hope MMD; Peter Sinkamba of the Green Party or Wynter Kabimba of the Rainbow Party?

You can test presidential candidates by measuring them against the current occupant. Or you can hold them up against an idealised version and see how they do. It is probably fairest to match their promises with their skills.

It may be hard to understand what the founding fathers like Kenneth Kaunda think when they look at the qualities and calibre of some of the presidents that have been coming after them. But there is no doubt in my heart that they are horrified.

Until next time, prepare for the 2021 general election and always remember that as managers you have the power to make a substitution and introduce a super-sub. The choice is yours.

The author is a development activist and social commentator. Email: gregory.kaputula @gmail.com