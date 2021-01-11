By Merlyn Mwanza

The United States have called for justice of the death of the UPND sympathiser Joseph Kaunda who was shot by the Zambia police a fortnight ago.

U.S. Embassy Charge d’ Affaires David Young in a message to the family of the late Kaunda stated that whoever committed the heinous act should be brought to book.

“On behalf of us at the U.S. Embassy, please accept our condolences upon the tragic death of Joseph Kaunda,” Young’s letter to Kaunda’s family read in part. “I was personally deeply saddened to learn of his passing. I know what a terrible loss his passing is for your family. We will continue to join others in urging that justice be done and the person who committed this tragic act be held to account by the law. Our prayers and thoughts are with your family at this sorrow and mourning.”

Kaunda and Nsama Nsama, an employee of the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) were shot dead by the Zambia police two weeks ago when UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was called for questioning at Force Headquarters. The death of the two Zambians raised serious uproar and questions about the unprofessional conduct of the Zambia police service. This is not the first time the police have gone away with murder of innocent lives.

Although, President Edgar Lungu made some changes in the police service hierarchy following the unfortunate development by dropping some officers, while promoting others – Zambians are aware that nothing significant would change with regard to the unprofessional behaviour of the police, as most of them are perceived by the Zambian public to be Patriotic Front (PF) cadres.