May 10, 2020

By Caesar Cheelo

Senior Researcher – Macroeconomics at ZIPAR

Recently, world renowned author and Zambian economist Dambisa Felicia Moyo wrote an article in the Economist on a “Marshall Plan” for Africa, where, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, she U-turned from her acclaimed book on Dead Aid.

Dambisa’s change of heart was somewhat unexpected given her strong critique of foreign aid over a decade ago. Nonetheless, her new arguments are quite intriguing, enlightening and provocative. She now propositions the proverbial West – mainly America and Europe – to provide greater aid to Africa, including direct cash transfers to African households to alleviate the COVID-19 crisis. She covers several key issues that Africa and indeed the world should take time to reflect on and debate.

When I read Dambisa’s well-articulated article, my first reaction was: wait a moment, other than the COVID-19 outbreak, what has changed in Africa? Has the corruption and political elite State capture of yesteryear in many African countries now been sufficiently resolved to assure prudent use of aid resources? Operationally, how would the West pull off direct cash transfers to households while sidestepping Governments? How should the West handle the real economic diplomacy risks of being seen to undermine the sovereignty of State and polity? These questions remain…

Dambisa motivates the Marshall Plan for Africa on three counts, morality, migration and influence.

Regarding the morality argument, I quite agree that to save African lives, particularly given the persistently high levels of poverty, inequality and vulnerability, much more health support from the international community will be needed. However, Dambisa estimates that US$135 billion would be too little and US$1 trillion would be more in line with the scale of the problem, albeit on the ambitious side. She further reports estimates that 1.2 billion people in Africa (virtually everyone) will get inflected with COVID-19 by end-2020 and 3.3 million possibly dying from the pandemic. In contrast, as of 6th May 2020, Zambia had recorded a cumulative total of 146 COVID-19 cases, with 4 deaths (3% of total compared to a world average of 7% deaths), 101 recoveries (69% compared to 33% globally) and only 41 active cases (28% compared to 60% globally).

The remarkable recovery rate over a relatively short 48-day period since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on 18th March highlights strong possibility of considerably lower health burdens in some African countries than the world average. The point here is that we must be careful to estimate the scale of the COVID-19 problem in Africa as accurately as possible based on data.

The second motivation is that migration is potentially a big Africa-wide risk for the West in the event of inaction. This idea seems to perceive Africa in a rather monolithic – one size fits all – manner. For instance, given the barrier of geography, it is hard to imagine that much of Southern Africa can embark on a great migration that poses a major migration problem for the West…

The third reason for the Marshall Plan, influence, is a big and controversial issue. The influence argument encourages Western aid actions towards counteracting the growing geopolitical influence and footprint of China in Africa. Essentially the argument is that: “America needs to lead” and “The economic harm of doing nothing may be costlier than intervening”. This is worth some reflection.

To start, Dambisa rightly pointed out the trade, investment and aid relations that China is using to woo Africa. She gives some striking statistics of Chinese exports to Africa reaching US$90 billion in 2018 and foreign investment inflows from China into Africa averaging about US$5.4 billion. One curiously missing statistical insight relates to Africa’s indebtedness to China. The recent China-Africa Research Initiative (CARI) dataset (http://www.sais-cari.org/data) suggests that over 2010-2017 Africa borrowed US$14.9 billion per year on average from China. Surely, with this dispensation, large chunks of Western aid assistance to Africa would be lost as African debt service payments to China. Granted, the IMF and World Bank have orchestrated a debt service moratorium (standstill) by the G20 countries, China included, for the rest of 2020. However with this debt relief being a fleeting interim measure by nature, the West would be ill-advised to marshal a Marshall Plan for Africa.

Moreover, before COVID-19, China may already have been too far ahead in the game for America and friends to make any meaningful geopolitical counter-plays during COVID-19. As Forbes magazine (https://www.forbes.com/…/how-beijing-is-losing-support-fo…/…) puts it: “The [Chinese] Belt and Road is a $900 million/$1 trillion/$5 trillion dollar initiative spanning 65 countries, 60% of the world’s population, 75% of energy resources, and 30% of GDP”. Arguably, the West can surmise that it already lost the current round of the geopolitical battle for the world, Africa included, before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Interestingly, the advocacy for the Marshall Plan for Africa is premised on quite a few phrases like “the West may prevent Africa from pivoting further towards China”, “A Western aid project would be a counterweight to China’s influence and may pay itself back in… the West’s interests” and “the risks of inaction are great, too: … [including] pushing the continent closer to China”. Simply put, the West is Africa’s savior and China the villain. Treading carefully given that the West is by no means a homogenous group, Dr. Arikana Chihombori Quao’s strong views on France’s relations with its former colonies in Africa come to mind. In one of her most poignant statements, on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgMDuL9Ww7Y), she argues that, economically, France still controls 14 of its former African colonies through a document signed at independence, so-called the Pact for the Continuation of Colonization.

This pact, according to Dr. Quao, mandates the former French African colonies to remit 50-60% of their bank reserves to the Central Bank of France. The francophone African countries can apparently apply to borrow 20% of their own reserves at commercial interest rates. Meanwhile, France invests the bulk of the proceeds – reportedly approximately US$500 million per year – in the French stock market. And for every US$14 billion that France extracts and invests in this way, it realizes returns upwards of US$300 billion. Assuming this is true or at least partially true, subject to confirmation of the reported formal arrangements and the numbers, is it China or France that is the greater evil for Africa?

While it is desirable that the international community rallies together to save lives in African, the COVID-19 crisis must not be the blackmail letter attempting to coerce the West into increasing aid to rebuild the African economy. Rebuilding Africa should be Africa’s job. Thus, perhaps COVID-19 is an opportunity, not for more economic aid, but for leaving Africa alone for a moment so that, if necessary, she can go into incentive care on the economic front.

Maybe it is only after experiencing the full devastation of economic mismanagement, corruption and other vices perpetrated by our political leaders that Africa’s citizens will finally hear the wakeup call that pushes us into making radically different political and economic choices, which break the continent from the past. This, and not more aid or more debt accumulation will save Africa. Ultimately, a Marshall Plan for Africa is quite possibly dead aid, just like other forms of aid.

