WHY ARE COUNCILLORS RESIGNING IN WESTERN PROVINCE?

Western Province has seen a streak of resignations of councillors from the UPND in recent weeks, but what’s causing this?

The answer is simple, they are being induced to resign by the PF through one-off cash handouts.

The PF knows that their vote numbers in urban areas such as Lusaka and the Copperbelt are going down significantly in next year’s general election.

So they need a new place to claim as a ‘stronghold’

They’ve chosen Western Province as one of those places.

So they are inducing by elections in those places, manipulate the results and voting in those by elections so that when they do the same next year they can point to these by elections as an example that they were strong in Western Province.

You see, a councillor has a monthly salary of K3000.

Councillors have only 12 months left in office, so their total cumulative salaries left in their current term is only K36,000 before the councils are dissolved to pave way for the general elections.

At this stage even a one off cash payment of K60,000 is enough to induce these councillors to resign, and this is what’s happening, this is what’s causing these unnecessary and costly by elections.

And most of these councillors probably stand no chance of being readopted by their party to contest in 2021, so they are cashing in at the expense of the nation. – NDC