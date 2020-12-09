WHY ARE NUMBERS NOT ADDING UP AGAIN?

By Koswe Editors

We are finding a K621,028.85 shortfall of the amount ordered to pay back summing up to K4,266,664.10:

Total Due -4,266,664.10

Panji Kaunda 54,889.38

Christopher Mvunga 54,889.38

Rayford Mbulu 56,057.43

Esther Banda 56,058.30

Gerry Chanda 56,058.30

Chitalu Chilufya 56,058.30

Lazarous Chungu 56,058.30

James Kapyanga 56,058.30

Berina Kawandami 56,058.30

John Kufuna 56,058.30

Lawrence Evans 56,058.30

Sydney Mushanga 56,058.30

Richard Musukwa 56,058.30

Mutaba Mwali 56,058.30

Lawrence Sichalwe 56,058.30

Benson Kapaya 56,058.30

Mwenya Musenge 56,058.30

Given Lubinda 56,226.92

Ngosa Simbyakula 57,510.23

John Phiri 57,512.87

Joseph Kasonde 57,512.88

Margaret Mwanakatwe 57,512.88

Nicholas Banda 57,811.38

Danny Ching’imbu 57,811.38

Obius Chisala 57,811.38

Ronald Chitotela 57,811.38

Dorothy Kazunga 57,811.38

Josephine Limata 57,811.38

Joseph Lungu 57,811.38

David Mabumba 57,811.38

Christopher Mulenga 57,811.38

Alfred Mwamba 57,811.38

Davies Mwango 57,811.38

Patrick Ngoma 57,811.38

Forrie Tembo 57,811.38

Charles Zulu 57,811.38

Davies Chisopa 57,811.38

Dawson Kafwaya 57,811.38

Mwimba Malama 57,811.38

Malozo Sichone 57,811.38

Nathaniel Mumbukwanu 57,811.38

Poniso Njeulu 57,811.38

Chomba Sikazwe 57,811.38

Maxas Ng’ona 57,812.38

Jean Kapata 58,679.16

Chishimba Kambwili 58,681.80

Fackson Shamenda 58,681.80

Yamfwa Mukanga 58,681.80

Nkandu Luo 58,681.80

Joseph Katema 58,681.80

Alexander Chikwanda 58,681.80

Dora Siliya 59,980.27

Richwell Siamunene 60,434.87

Davies Mwila 60,434.87

Christabel Ngimbu 60,434.87

Vincent Mwale 60,434.87

Michael Katungu 60,434.87

Harry Kalaba 60,434.88

Emerine Kabanshi 60,434.88

Stephen Kampyongo 60,434.88

Greyford Monde 60,434.88

Christopher Yaluma 60,434.88

Kapembwa Simbao 61,756.74

Total = 3,645,635.25

Difference -621,028.85

Where has the K621,028.85 gone to? Which other people are paying apart from the names of the 63? This is too much money to sweep under the carpet. That’s almost K10,000.00 off each of the 63.

We want – we NEED to account for each ngwee!