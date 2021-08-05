Press statement by Brebner Changala

04/08/21

WHY ARE PF ONLY CAMPAIGNING IN THE NORTH AND EAST?

There’s an astonishing growing trend where the PF are only campaigning in Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and Eastern Provinces to the exclusion of certain parts of Zambia such as Southen, Western and North Western Provinces of the Republic. The ruling party appears to have also scaled down it’s campaigns in Lusaka, Central and Copperbelt Pronvinces. This is indeed a remarkable pattern of events which Zambians must question President Edgar Lungu and the PF who claim to be a President and party for all Zambians respectively.

When was the CEO of the Patriotic Front Davis Mwila in Southern Province to sell his party’s manifesto or indeed has President Edgar Lungu made any serious campaign stops in these Pronvinces in the same way he has canvassed for support in the Northern and Eastern Regions, other than the usual guest appearance visits?

And yet what is totally astounding is that PF surrogates like Chishimba Kambwili are hopping from place to place in the North, demonising Tongas and yet not selling the party to the same people they are condemning as tribalists. So where do they place the Southerners and other Tongas who are unflinching and dedicated members of the Patriotic Front?

Doesn’t this selective campaigning by President Edgar Lungu and his party underpin their deep ideology in ethnicity and sense of entitlement which they are accusing other innocent people of? Isn’t this discrimination a divisive tool to the unitary character of the One Zambia One Nation motto and the collective values on which Zambia was founded upon by our patriots? Is this why they are blocking Hakainde Hichilema from visiting Northern and Eastern parts of Zambia, because they have drawn borders on which they themselves cannot cross?

The PF’s modus operandi is very divisive and dangerous to the unity of Zambia and they must not be allowed to be custodians on whose shoulders Zambia should be carried now or in future.

Brebner Changala