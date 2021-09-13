Twaambo Power writes;

When President Hichilema asked the investigative wings to first investigate matters before making arrests, we the citizens did not think DEC, ACC and FIC would take this much time to make any meaningful arrests.

I was of the considered view that many corruption cases were already under investigation or already concluded but no, seems this is when everything is starting from scratch.

We all understood that it was pretty difficult for any arrests to be made because it involved PF leaders who were untouchable at the time but surely this didn’t stop investigations to be conducted and concluded.

Surely, upto now, why are the Fire Tender culprits still walking free? Doesn’t DEC or ACC know what transpired? Is this when they are beginning the investigations or they are reluctant to act because they, themselves, still remain largely PF oriented?

Even just the cadres that extorted money from City Market still walk free, isn’t extortion crime enough to warrant an arrest?

Are we, as citizens, going to get the much deserved justice from criminals that ravaged our Nation?

What we are calling justice are outright arrests, nothing else. DEC, ACC and FIC do not have provisions of prerogative of Mercy in their policies and must therefore act with expediency in bringing all these matters to their meaningful conclusions.”