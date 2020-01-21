By Pamela Bwembya‎

WHY BILL 10 REQUIRES URGENT ATTENTION…🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️

Grandpa is a very hardworking man. He rises up around 5 every day, which I think is too early for a man about to meet his illiterate ancestors. I can only imagine the confused conversation that will ensue when that happens. Despite owning three houses which are of course strewn around Lusaka’s respected areas he still finds it necessary to engage in some proven lucrative business.

It is no secret that my dad was handsome and my mother extremely beautiful. My good looks are not a product of some Bonanza machine and that is precisely why my siblings and I had to be raised by our grandparents. Most fair ones born between the 1940s and 1960s went to meet their ancestors earlier than their parents who shared “birthdecades” with well known African dictators.

Grandpa’s houses; the four-bedroomed house in Kabanana; the three-bedroomed in Chelston “green”, the most beautiful of the three; and the two-bedroomed one, in which he lives, in Nyumba; make him the envy of his few remaining peers. I guess the name Nyumba yanga has everything to do with why he chose to live in that one. The three houses’ roofs are made of different materials. The Chelston Green one has cement roofing tiles, the Kabanana one has corrugated iron sheets while the last one has heavy corrugated asbestos roofing sheets. I’m sure most of you are sharp enough to know that roofing materials determine how much rentals a tenant will willingly fork out. The Bemba saying that “Inganda baikumbwila ku mutenge” has a rich genesis. My current belief in New Year wishes started when I was a little girl and grandpa’s have a lot to do with it.

Forgive me for wasting your time on irrelevant issues when we are supposed to be dissecting State Counsel John Sangwa’s aptly identified crisis.

Grandpa was lucky enough to benefit from a short president’s thirst for holding onto power, his Chelston house was bought for a song (literally). Praising political leaders has quite some history. Many have become millionaires through nothing but buttlicking and if still in doubt ask Antonio or Bowman,…I hope that is the correct spelling for the process of licking boots. Grandpa owns an old truck which, in spite of its age only moves at night. It has one working headlight and no taillights. It uses a short piece of strong Mukula log for brakes. How that works is a story for another day because I don’t feel like writing about crashed fingers and chilling screams today.

Raising us was no small feat. Parents with children in colleges and universities don’t look older than their real age for no good reason, which is why grandpa laughed uncontrollably when I told him that the humble one had issued a decree to reduce salaries of top earners in his government by 20 percent. Of course we all know that such a reduction has no effect on HIM. He is a certified freeloader who has absolutely no idea about the impact of the high cost of fuel and the murderous new Zesco tariffs.

Let us do the maths: K10,800 for Chisha’s nursing fees per term with an additional K2000 to save her from eating soya chunks and smelling like a burns victim; K9,000 for Micheal’s UNILUS fees per semester and an additional K6,000 to cover school materials, lunch and transport (being a boarder is not an option). Having brainy kids in this country is a curse; they all manage to make it into learning institutions others can only dream about. My kid brother is still at Hillcrest and he needed almost K4,000 per term in school fees and PTA fees before the listening high-spending government stepped in. Ironically, the schools’ revenue gaps have not been filled. This is the worst time to be the headmaster of a public school in Zambia, especially now that the tins of cobra and rims of paper will no longer be there to help stretch the almost nonexistent funding.

Grandma is not helping State Counsel’s observed situation in any way. Her agemates believe in affordable traditional medicine, but not this old woman who, with her own ears, heard our first president promise all citizens an egg for breakfast every day for the rest of their lives. Here we are, mealie meal prices are rising faster than our Kwacha is losing value against Foote’s country’s dollar. Grandma needs not less than K300 for consultation fees every time she sees a doctor over any of her many complaints and I have in the process learnt not to accept medicines offered by our private hospitals, it’s a rip-off. The handsome pharmacist in Cairo Chemist now knows my name and keeps track of my body weight. He volunteers that information whenever I pass through to get grandma’s prescribed drugs. How a normal man would expect me to maintain my weight under this economy should be classified as the eighth wonder of the world.

I consider myself above average in mathematics but, to be honest, I have failed to work out how the new Zesco tariffs work! The first and second K100s gave me 74 units each but today’s K200 only gave me 86 units. Victor Mundende needs to pull another unilateral decision to save us. I hope he still has the guts to do something without waiting for blessings from freeloaders. I seriously hope God will answer the special prayer grandma made during the last national day of prayers. I remember hearing her ask God to convince Zesco to relate its staffing levels to the water levels in Kariba dam.

Grandpa has no pay slip so he can’t benefit from the enslaving fast loan schemes that have turned even the highest paid civil servants into perpetual borrowing machines. The charcoal truck did not arrive early this morning because the police officers want their cuts increased. They threatened to remove the truck’s one working headlight if the driver refuses to take the increased cost of living into account. What is really worrying me is what will happen after more of us discover that Zesco’s tariff increase was not by a 104% as initially stated. My best friend, Maggy, says this is the best time to google recipes on how to fry roads and other infrastructure. We have plenty of them in my neighborhood to sustain a lot of us.

How BILL 10 remains a priority under these circumstances is mind-boggling.

Let me end with one secret that was prematurely made public by someone considered an !d!ot by those lucky enough not to toil for anything:

“ Only an !d!ot will vote for PF again!”