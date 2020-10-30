Kasebamashila Kaseba reply to Tayali post —

WHY CHILUFYA TAYALI IS GUILTY CHIEF MOURNER OF BILL 10

First, learn to accept defeat or rejection and react intellectually than just emotionally.

Why are you the guilty chief mourner of Bill 10 more than PF itself, EL and Lubinda?

Well, it is because you wrongly advise and support wrong things or people.

Instead, you rationalise or justify wrong or evil even up to now are in denial than correct wrongs or evils.

For example, you cannot catch fish with a hook without a worm or meat just as you cannot poison rats without food or food-like or food-smelling baits.

What happens with gullible or excitable ignoramus is to celebrate the food on the poison and ignore the little bait or poison on the food.

The argument that Bill 10 is partially good and partially bad is disingenuous.

Further, to cut deals with women, disabled, youth and one man parties unpresented in parliament than cut deals with UPND or HH is being politically disingenuous to an extent of brain dead.

In the end, blame yourself and like kind of Ntewewe for the chattery that cost PF or citizens the Bill 10.

I am also aware that PF backbenchers were upset with the money or bribes offered to you and UPND rebels among others but not offered to them.