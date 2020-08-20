

By Francis Chipalo

AS we continue counting down to the election year 2021, an election which promises to be a whole different ball game, it is expected that more candidates especially at parliamentary level shall emerge with all kinds of bed time stories to the electorates.

Others have said that the upcoming general election will be more like a revolution that will see a number of youths vying for different positions such as councilors and MPs.



Munali constituency has so far seen a more than 10 candidates, at least the ones that I know aspiring to be MP in 2021 with the UPND having more than 6 so far seeking to be adopted by the party.



The constituency is currently in the hands of Professor Nkandu Luo who is no doubt headed for the exit door having served 10 years when parliament gets dissolved in a few months time. And don’t ask me why I am saying Prof Luo is headed for the exit door because that is common knowledge which is in public domain and without taking anything from her, madam Luo has done her part and needs to rest now. The people of Munali needs fresh blood and fresh ideas to pick from where our grandmother has left and Munalians do thank her for her services rendered, if any that we can to point at.



It is also expected that more and more candidates for this seat are still coming and like what some of my colleagues in the media have been asking, ‘what is it that is in Munali constituency that everyone wants to be an MP?’



Well, as enshrined our Republican Constitution, every Zambian citizen has a democratic right to participate or contest in any election or to vye for public office as long as they meet all the requirements.



It is however important that the electorates scrutinize these people with intentions of being our leaders because leadership is not for jokers.

Previously we’ve had people coming on the political scene with stories and fake promises which they failed to deliver simply because they lacked a vision or because they just wanted to be there as leaders. But the electorates have now woken up and are set to shock such kind of public office seekers.



Among those that are aspiring as MP for Munali is Chrispin Chiinda aka Chris Mall who has no doubt become prominent and famous not only in Munali constituency but elsewhere too as a community leader. He has become a brand and household name among Munalians.

Chris has brought a new kind of politics especially in this part of the country. He has taken a community approach, working with the church, schools, youths and various stakeholders all in an effort of uplifting living standards of the people of Munali.



By the way, keen followers of Chris would agree with me that he has been doing these works for the community from way back around 2008, I mean some of us who grew up from Chelston can attest to this fact and he has since continued doing so and looking at his leadership style and hunger to make a change in the community, Chris Mall is headed for big things in the future. He has brought some breath of fresh air in our politics where he has taken a stance of appreciating what has been done for the people and finding solutions to what has not been done. He is one leader who criticizes with a suggestion or solution as opposed to playing the blame game which is common among ‘common’ politicians.



Well, at least for over a year that I have worked close with him, I have never on a single day heard him assassinate someone’s character especially his opponents despite him being a victim of such but all he says is ‘what does that benefit the people? We need to debate on issues and finding solutions to our challenges as opposed to wasting time calling each other names’.



What a rare leader Chris Mall is. Because of his stance, Chris has been called all sorts of names but the most interesting part about him is that he still maintains working with the people in the community. He is focused on making a change and leaving a certain legacy.

Unlike other political jokers that have begun surfacing as aspiring MPs in Munali, Chris has done his groundwork so well. He is among others leading the community in the construction of a 1 x 3 classroom block at Kapwelyomba Primary School in Chelston which when once completed is expected to reduce overcrowding of learners. Chris Mall is also working to better conditions of Community schools in Kaunda Square, Mtendere, Kamanga and Kalikiliki compounds as part of his contribution to the education sector and complimenting Government’ effort in the sector.



He has also worked with many churches if not all of them on a number of projects knowing that the church speaks to thousands of people in the community. Chris has empowered church groups such as the Catholic Church in Kalikiliki, Mtendere Chelston, Kamanga, Chelston UCZ, RCZ Kaunda Square and many others on a number of projects and in return, all these have indicated that they will rally behind his candidature in 2021 because he has already proved beyond reasonable doubts that he has the interest of the community at heart.

The young people, Artists, musicians, comedians have not been left out as day and out, he meets with different groups of youths ranging from students to youths in the community. He is actually working with everyone including the differently abled persons in transforming Munali constituency.



Interacting with some people in the community, they actually think Chris Mall is currently Munali MP.

The women in markets are equally happy with Chris Mall, I mean everyone so far is behind him as their MP for 2021.

His achievements in the community are too many to list but if not Chrispin Chiinda for Munali MP in 2021, then who?

Show me a leader among these aspiring and those that are yet to come that can be compared to Chris Mall.



Any serious political party wanting to scoop the Munali seat should not waste any time but pick on Chris Mall who has so far sold himself well to the people of Munali. Adopting Chris Mall is just a bonus for a party otherwise he is even capable of scooping this seat as an independent MP and make history in Munali constituency. He has the backing of the community!

Indeed, Munali has a candidate in Chrispin Chiinda alias Chris Mall.

Note: File pic of Chris Mall before COVID-19 outbreak.

The author is a community journalist based in Munali constituency