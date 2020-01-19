President Lungu: The chicken crossed the road because it knows that I will win in 2021 not that other guy. He will never be President as long as I live. So the chicken went across to celebrate my 2021 victory in advance.

Chishimba Kambwili: The chicken crossed the road because Edgar Lungu is very coorrrrupppt. Which chicken would want live under these levels of corruption? And am warning Milingo Lungu. I started Mwamona a long long time ago!!

Monica Heisenberg: The chicken crossed the road because my name is Monica Heisenberg. I have another name. My name is Princess Mumbi of the Biza people. Our kingdom stretches from Luapula to Eastern province. Yes we do have time. We have time. No, am not engaged….

Hakainde Hichilema: The chicken crossed the road because the economy has completely collapsed under this PF govt. Chicken feed yadula. Mukula yasila. Bill 10 won’t go through. This PF govt doesn’t want to listen. How can a chicken live like this?

Sunday Chanda: Still typing a response. The 10 page response maybe be available tomorrow morning around 05hrs.

Chilufya Tayali: The chicken crossed the road because HH has done something very bad with his parents. Why is he hidding his parents? I will make sure HH doesn’t file his nomination in 2021. HH is a very bad man.

Chitambala Mwewa: The chicken crossed the road because people on this side don’t know how to speak good English. It got tired of hearing bad English. By the way apology not accepted. Say ‘wow’. Paja pa Simson!!

Andrew Kamanga: The chicken crossed the road because of Kalusha Bwalya.

Fred Mmembe: The chicken crossed the road because of the capitalistic nature of our govt. The working classes are suffering and only Socialist party can save them.

Kalusha Bwalya: The chicken crossed the road in recognition of the fact that am still needed in football. I always have to be involved in football to stop the chickens from crossing the road.

Mutale Mwanza: The chicken crossed the road in protest of men reducing women’s qualifications to their v%rginas. All hens must stick together. Yeeee!! How do I look?

Kakoma Kanganja: The chicken crossed the road because it heard that the opposition are holding a meeting across the road. So it has gone to investigate and later inform us so that we round them up.

Laura Miti: The chicken crossed the road because PF really shocks me. I can’t just put my head around this PF govt. Ndipoo!! Where did they get Tutwa Ngulube, Kampyongo and Mumbi Phiri? Anyway Pilato see you later!!

Tutwa Ngulube: The chicken crossed the road because Bill 10 has been amended by the select committee and we must now all support it. The chicken is also surprised that some people don’t understand the difference between 50% + 1% and 51%.

Jean Kapata: Did you say the chicken has crossed the road? If that is the case it means there must be Mukula there. Quickly, let us send the army, ZNS and police to protect those trees!

Tasila Lungu: Aunty Jean wait for me.

