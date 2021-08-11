By Gregory Chifire.

I am none partisan, I speak my mind.

The PF maybe politically shrewd, but if there is an area that they have fumbled is the reading of public emotions.

The biggest mistake this party made was to plant fear in the lives of citizens. Many citizens felt that it was risky to air out their grievances openly for fear of victimization. As a consequence, this led to two things;

1. Building up of public anger

2. As a result of the citizens not speaking out their minds freely, the PF government did not know the mood of the people

Today we wake up to news that HH has been blocked to enter the Copperbelt for the umpteenth time.

That’s a huge mistake.

In 1969, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe resigned as Republican Vice President to join the opposition UPP. An MP in Mufulira resigned to create a bye election so that Kapwepwe can go back to Parliament.

Kaunda was infuriated by the action of the law maker and consequently banned Kapwepwe from entering Mufulira. Kapwepwe won the bye election without personally campaigning in Mufulira.

The other day, PS Information, Amos Malupenga announces that Govt might shut down internet. Why do you like decampaigning yourselves as PF kansi. Ndani anakulowani? You are making people more angry. Don’t copy tactics of dictators. Don’t copy Uganda tactics, they can’t work in Zambia. Show that you are democratic, stop creating an otherwise narrative. Muika salt pa vilonda vabanthu.

PF, you are creating your own downfall. Look at how your carders are showing off ill gotten wealth in public, while the ordinary Zambian is suffering. Then when the ordinary Zambian complains, you beat them up. As a result, you are creating silent revolts. Stop it.

Honestly speaking, the opposition has done nothing extra ordinary. It’s you PF that has been campaigning for them. You have become too arrogant and insensitive.

We are ordinary Zambians, but when we give advice, we are labeled or sorts of names, especially by those who sing for their supper, it’s alright. We love our country, we are not your enemies. Your enemies are those that lie to you.

Mailo it is voting day, may the best team win.