NAWAKWI IS A SNAKE INSIDE

BRIAN CHISANGA

Why does Edith Nawakwi hate HH with passion? Did HH steal something from her?

Her character is of a snake. Her conduct towards president HH is like she was once his wife.

Such behaviour is of a hypocrite. I wish she could think about the future generations and how they will live.What legacy is she going to leave behind?

Politics of insults doesnt signify intelligence but rather immaturity.We have so much respect for women.Let her respect herself if the world is going to respect her.

What we expect from her is not to continue being part of the marathon but to guide and protect our country morally and decently.

This is not the first time people are throwing stones at president HH they have been doing so for a long time now.But they have failed to bring him down.

Finally,God new why it took president HH to be president he has reserved him for a special purpose in State House,that is to liberate millions from the shackles of poverty.

CIC PRESS TEAM