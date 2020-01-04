WHY DOES THE PF BLAME ALL IT’S FAILURES ON CLIMATE CHANGE?

The PF government of President Edgar Lungu never accepts responsibility for any of the problems caused by his poor style of governance. They’ve found something new to blame for their failure in the name of climate change.

No electricity, they blame climate change.

Hunger situation, they blame climate change.

If you look at the PF’S line of defense, you may think that climate change only exists in Zambia, but it’s a worldwide phenomenon.

So why is it that it’s only Zambia and Zimbabwe experiencing these effects?

The answer is simply poor governance, a lack of innovation, lack of leadership, lack of ideas and a lack of vision.

Our neighbors such as Namibia and Botswana are predominantly deserts, they have very little rainfall, they get far less rain than Zambia, so how come they are not experiencing load shedding and hunger?

It’s because they have good thinking and caring governments who have formulated solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change, they grow drought resistent crops, they irrigate throughout the year, they don’t wait for the rainy season to grow food, they have build thermal and solar electricity generation plants that are not reliant on rain, that’s why they don’t have hunger and load shedding in their countries.

In 2015, Botswana has extreme load shedding just like Zambia, instead of lamenting and crying out climate change, the government there went to work and built several new power plants that are not reliant on rains, that’s how they solved this problem.

Not even poor Malawi is experiencing these kind of problems.

Look at Angola, a desert country with poor soils and much less rainfall, how are they managing to feed their people and generate electricity?

How about Tanzania and Mozambique, how do they manage?

Look at countries like Egypt and Israel, desert countries with a strong agricultural system and excellent energy policies.

Egypt has a far bigger population than Zambia, they don’t receive any rainfall, they only have one river, the Nile, but this one river provides them with enough water to grow crops to feed millions of Egyptians and even export the excess.

But here we are in Zambia, with countless rivers and streams, fertile soils all across the country, good sunshine and alot of coal, yet we can’t grow enough food to fees our people, and we can’t generate enough electricity for a small population of only 17 million, infact most Zambians are not even connected to the grid.

The problems we are facing are not due to climate change, they are due to poor governance and a lack of leadership.

The PF government of Zambia and its twin brother, the Zanu PF of Zimbabwe are the only governments in the region experiencing these problems.

Can you see the correlation?

-NDC