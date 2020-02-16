By Terrence Kangwa

Some female students make contracts with Sugardaddies when at college while male students go for grade nines & twelves.

During this period, a female student does not think about marriage, but all she wants is money, food, talktime, makeups and cosmetics. Her life goes on. But troubles come immediately her college journey ends, because a sugardaddy does not care about her future, all he wants is SEX from college girls. That’s the reason why there a lot of female teachers who’re still single in their 30′-40’s.

Male students fall for teens, because they believe they can modify them and make them their future wives. Even when a male teacher is deployed, he leaves female teachers but opt for women from the surrounding community because they know the mileage of their former college mates (female teachers).

So, yeah. Think about yourself before you destroy yourself!

Think about life after college.

Think about your body, health and your future husband.