#Bakwetu

Why has PF asked provincial chairs to “step-aside”?

By Elias Munshya

The president of the Patriotic Front party has no authority under the Patriotic Front constitution or rules to do what he claims to have done in this circular. These provincial chairs were elected at the respective provincial party conventions, the president cannot unilaterally retire these chairmen. Under the Patrotic Front rules, the president cannot just decide to “step-aside”, to remove or retire a provincial chair. If the president decides to do so, they must state clear party reasons why they would be retiring provincial chairs. There is no rule, and certainly no central committee resolution to that effect.

Second, the time frame of the temporal (please read as temporary) does not make sense. The letter says these chairs are removed until August. Until after the elections. Again, we ask the question, under what rule has the PF president acted? How can they these senior party officials be removed until elections? If the intention was to level the playing field, why were they not “suspended” until say, the date of nominations? This is completely arbitrary and actually makes no sense at all.

Third, this letter appears to only suspend provincial chairs. And yet vice-chairs are equally culprits of the ambition to be MPs. So what has happened to Dr. Jonas Chanda the vice-chair of Copperbelt? Is he still in his position? What about Mr. Chitotela of Luapula? Is he in his position? How did the party president decide to remove chairs for wanting to be MPs and yet leave the vice-chairs intact?

Fourth, there is nothing wrong with party officials seeking to be elected. In fact, there is no advantage that party chairs will have over non-party chairs. The PF party president himself is running for the presidency of the republic and yet remains president of PF and is running to be PF president. If this is about levelling the playing field, why isn’t the party president suspended as well?

Fifth, it appears like the PF president likes to divide and rule. There is no rational reason for these latest manoeuvres. It will only lead to more infighting and division in a party that appears to be in need to project a united front. It is the house of cards at best.

Sixth, regarding the Copperbelt, it really is not looking nice. I pity these chairs because, without the position of provincial chair, he is much more vulnerable to dribbling. Others will fill the vacuum and by the time it is August, the dynamics will have changed a great deal.

Lastly, it appears like the letter is asking party officials interested in running to step-aside as well. This does not appear to be sincere. Why should they step-aside? These people are party officials, they are ministers, they are party functionaries. What has necessitated this directive?

Anyway, pano #pacipanda it is a house of cards. We are all wondering who is playing, and who is being played!