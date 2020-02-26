We’re hearing reports that the ZP command has removed Rae Hamoonga from his position as ZP Deputy spokesperson and ‘re assigned’ him to TAZARA.

It begs the question, why?

It’s only barely two days after Rae held a press briefing where he announced that the FUNDER of the gassers along with 15 other have been identified, arrested and would be charged.

Is this a reason for him to be removed from his position?

The people of Zambia want to see who this funder is, they want to see the 15 who were arrested.

Why is the government hiding the identity of these people?

Who are they?

Who are they connected to?

Why are they still not charged and not in court?

This whole thing smells of a cover up and it seems what Rae Hamoonga disclosed has upset those in high command both in government and ZP, the question is why?

-NDC