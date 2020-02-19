WHY HAS ZP FAILED TO ARREST LAZ BILL 10 MEETING INTRUDERS?

If there’s one take away from the incident that happened at Intercontinental Hotel the other night, it’s that PF thugs have now been granted immunity from prosecution for crimes they commit in the name of President Edgar Lungu.

There are clear and straightforward cases of criminal trespass, threatening and proposing violence and a slew of other charges that can be brought against the team of thugs that invaded that meeting. But the ZP is silent and won’t take any action.

Those criminals are easily identifiable and have already been identified by other PF members who were appaled and disgusted by their action, they are being named in PF Whatsapp groups and blogs where heated debates among PF members have erupted over the incident.

There is also Prime TV video footage that clearly shows their faces, and CCTV footage in the hotel that shows the entire incident from the time the thugs arrived to the time they left after successfully dismantling the meeting.

These are the same thugs who also invaded Chieftainess Nkomeshya’s traditional ceremony some months ago, they raided the VIP tent hunting for opposition figures, ate all the good, flipped over the tables and chairs and ransacked the tent to bring the ceremony to a premature close as people fled in fear of their lives.

These thugs are now able to raid the conference room in the middle of an international 4 Star Hotel housing diplomats and high profile international guests and get away with it with impunity.

Who has granted them these powers and why can’t the police arrest them?