WHY HASN’T CHILUFYA TAYALI ALSO BEEN ARRESTED FOR LIBEL AGAINST BRIAN MUSHIMBA?

The police arrested Chellah Tukuta for libel, because he accused specific senior government officials for corruption.

But Chilufya Tayali has also accused Brian Mushimba of having received a $250,000 bribe from Walid El Nahas in connection to the speed camera deal with RTSA.

Chilufya Tayali recorded the phone conversation with Mushimba and released it to the public.

Why haven’t the police arrested Tayali for libel?

Those are very serious accusations that he made.

Is it because there’s truth to the allegations that Mushimba received this money?

This is where you see that there’s a double standard in the application of the law. Chilufya Tayali slanders and defames people on a daily basis on his Facebook page but the police turn a blind eye because he’s a Lungu bootlicker. -NDC